Help a dedicated volunteer grow

Hello, my name is James. I go by The Litter Man (James). I have a Brand new YouTube channel ( Litter Man James) and a Facebook Page (LitterMan James ). With followers on both. My YouTube channel is just over a month old. I do volunteer work for 2 cities. Maintaining streets, sidewalks drains overgrowth from BlackBerry branches, or whatever I carry quite the tool set up with a trailer I pull. I am a firm believer in taking care of our earthly home. My last volunteer position was managing clean and sober transition housing with up to 10 guys, which I retired from at the end of the year and started doing what I do now and invested pretty much. What I had and went on a limb, because I felt the calling to improve the environment and surroundings near the areas where I live.

One thing I always try to do and implore others to do is if you're going to live by faith, live the example. It does you no good to try to preach to somebody to win their soul. When they see you doing something that contradicts the teachings of yeshua.

I am such a firm believer in walking. My faith, my sister saw a brand new walking by faith sign and bought it for me. It hangs above my bed. Because as I say, faith as the grain of a mustard seed.

How many people truly have giving of themselves? I've given my last dollars. No one I didn't have anything coming for the rest of the month to help another. Eat a meal. Because they were unhoused, I've given my last dollar to the offering plate without even looking, knowing it was just whatever. Cash I had left because I live by faith. I don't care if I don't get nothing back. I don't care if none of these fundraising events ever reimbursed me for the money. I've spent the debt I have incurred to be able to do full-time volunteer work. For me, it's never about the money. It's about the publicity, getting the word out there. Getting people inspired as they say, cleanliness is next to godliness.

I can honestly say, I invested my last 10 grand in the set up that I have, and the tools that I have to be able to go out. And do what I do knowing it was not a paid income. I was not, I'm going to get any reimbursement, but I was going to get the satisfaction of knowing that eye cleaned a part of the city and helped to keep our environment clean of trash. I have been reducing my carbon footprint for many years now. And at the beginning of the year, I decided it was time to start reducing the carbon footprint of others.

I am an honest believer, just like we are to be good stewards of the faith. We are to be good stewards of this Earth, even though we will not live on it forever. This is but a temporary home. Do you think it's satisfies yeshua, kissy us destroying his beautiful creation?





Now for those that don't know me, here's a little of my Testimony

I ran into a tree 18 and half years ago at over 60 miles per hour. Everybody from the first state patrol on the scene I should have never survived the accident. The front frame was snapped on the car, a Honda passport. I was hands down, should not have been walking out of that car. But we all know why. And who is responsible for that miracle. But because of that accident, I have had 2 spinal fusion surgeries. They have found degenerative disk disease of the lumbar thoracic and cervical. Every day since the accident, I have had nausea and puking every day. Because I have a traumatic brain injury from the accident. I feel sick every single day.I wake up every morning in my first few hours is letting my stomach go.Because I have a neurological side effect of the TV I which is called hypersalivation. So not only do I have the puking, I've had for 18 and a 1 years, because of the nausea, I get it because of the hypersalivation. 2 in the last several, many years now.

Up until the end of last year, when I left my last position, I was on 19 medications, including opioids, nevertheless to them. Even though I was on them for many years because I was very stringent about using them. I know what it is like to feel sick and nauseous and lightheaded every single day. But after I got off all the medications, and I started writing a little more. I started learning to practice more mind over matter. And I have noticed with mind over matter. And my faith and and then, and then I can usually still be able to accomplish things rather than stay almond. Just feel sick. So this all serves 2 purposes. It helps me therapeutically.

If you follow my YouTube channel and you notice there is times like recently where I have really bad weeks. Sometimes it's just a day, or sometimes it's longer than a week, but I recently experienced a real bad Tbi flare up week. Where my symptoms nausea, everything is a lot more. Intense, during that time. When I started feeling better, people didn't understand when I told them. It is so nice to be back to just feeling normally sick, i am used to feeling normally sick. I've dealt with it 18 plus years now. I don't like drugs. I don't like opioids, but with my medical records, I am the type of person that could walk into any pain clinic and get what I want. But that's so limiting, and anybody that's been down, that route knows what I mean by how limiting it is to you. It reduces you, you are limited in what you can do when you are on stuff like that.It zaps your energy, it zaps, your strength, it zaps, your willpower.

After being the prodigal son, who is raised by a father whose father was also a minister, I stepped away for a long time. Even though I had my faith, I wasn't practicing.. but at the beginning of the year, everything just changed. I decided to do it, to be who I was always meant to be, but I chose to be the rebellious one, the prodigal son. But I can honestly say throughout my life, not one person throughout my entire life could ever describe me as a greedy or selfish person. I have always been a very giving person. I have bend that way my whole life. I've had faith buried inside my whole life. But I chose to just live for myself and I wasn't living in sin so much it was just working working, working, paying attention to what I had going on in relationships and working. And by the grace of God, I've never been a person who got addicted to drugs or alcohol. Never really cared for much drinking.

But at the beginning of the year, I'd made a choice to instead of just living by faith live. Also by faith and set the example that you live by faith. I found a great church. By being raised a preacher's kid by a preacher who is not around anymore. Church can get real sentimental, real quick, when the memories flow. I have never read the book. But one thing I came across in my last position, volunteering was a little laminated card called the 4 agreements. And when I read them, it's like, these are already what I live by. I always tried to be a man of integrity. And as they used to say, what would Jesus do? But it's more to me, how would Jesus live? What would he be doing? What would his example be?

And on my channels, I don't talk about politics, but this is one point I have been putting across to people both wings are of the same bird people having cubs that say, leftist, tears or maggotes. That is not of God. That is not a Christian value. What you believe in in your home is your personal thing. Or what you want to decide to go with? But as a Christian, you must remember, you are always to set an example. I cannot hold a cup that holds the tears of another person. While I'm trying to minister to somebody or have it near me. Or wearing that shirt or hat? Because that person may think, well, you don't like me, because I am that person that you're collecting tears of and even though I hate talking about politics, people do better sure have your own politics. That's your choice. But remember, when you are out witnessing and trying to profess your Christianity, that people are watching your example and they are perceiving what you think of them by, what you may be. Wearing saying or doing? And if it is not biblical or christian, like, if it is not something that is a bible standard that you would see an apostle, or someone doing, then why? You can turn away people that you could have won over.

All I say in the spirit of love is set the example that the Bible would want you to set. It isn't upon us to judge. We are to walk by faith. How many of you can actually say that you have faith as the grain of a mustard seed? I know I can I practice it every Sunday? No matter what tips I get during the week for doing what I do or work. I do I put it right in the offering plate halftime I don't even count it. Knowing that there's nothing else after that, but a changed door with a few dollars and quarters isn'. Battlah, I cannot profess that I have been walking by faith if I am not setting the example that I have faith as the grain of a mustard seed.

Meanwhile, do you even know why that saying is about faith as the grain of a mustard seed? Do you know the mustard seed? Is the tiniest of all seeds? But yet it will grow into a 10 to 12 foot shrub with tree like structure, and it will fight its way through cracks. Crevices, it will grow in spots where others cannot survive from the tiniest little thing to the greatest system of roots.

I even have a link reset up with my amazon list and I have told people i'm not in this for money.I would prefer if people would just pick up the things that help the bags.The supplies the things that are needed to sustain this.I'm not in this to get money.Get rich, I don't care about money.I've never cared about money.Money is nothing.Money is just a tool. If I had the right donors, I would love to make videotapes for my channel of me distributing tents, sleeping bags betting stuff that they can use tarps. Hygiene kits, food packs.I have the perfect bike and trailer to do all this.Just not the source to do it.





i am just one man with limited income. And limited resources, trying to make a difference in my part of the world.







