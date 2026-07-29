Help a Dedicated Teacher Facing Illness and Evicti

My name is Gloria Titilola Ayo, a 60-year-old Nigerian woman who has dedicated over 25 years of her life to serving as a teacher at Ndows Senior Secondary School. For decades, I have devoted my time, strength, and heart to nurturing and guiding young people, believing that education could change lives and build a better future.





Today, I find myself facing one of the most difficult moments of my life.





After many years of hard work and sacrifice, I am now approaching retirement with no children, no family support, and no financial security to fall back on. The little strength I have left is being challenged daily by my worsening health condition. My left leg is crippled, making movement painful and exhausting. Simple daily activities have become a struggle, and medical care is becoming increasingly difficult for me to afford.





As if this situation is not heartbreaking enough, I have also been asked to vacate the apartment I currently live in because the landlord is returning from the UK and needs the property back. I am now living under the fear of homelessness while trying to prepare for a relocation back to Nigeria with almost nothing to my name.





The truth is, I do not know where to begin again.





After spending most of my life serving others, I now face the painful reality of returning home without savings, without a stable place to stay, and without the financial means to care for my health or rebuild my life. The emotional weight of this situation has been overwhelming. There are days I quietly wonder how I will survive the next chapter of my life.





It is with humility and a heart full of hope that I am reaching out for help.





Your support, no matter how small, will help me:





Secure safe transportation back to Nigeria Find temporary accommodation Cover urgent medical needs Afford basic living expenses as I begin again Live my retirement years with dignity and peace









I have spent my life helping to shape the futures of others. Today, I am praying that compassionate hearts around the world will help me find stability, safety, and hope again.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my story. Every prayer, contribution, and act of kindness means more to me than words can express.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for giving me hope in this difficult season of my life.



