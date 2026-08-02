Help a daddy regain custody

My name is Stephanie and I'm raising money to help my son get an attorney to fight for custody of his son.

Let me start at the beginning my son and his ex wife divorced in August of 2024 after her infidelity which he then was awarded 50/50 of his son. In October 2024 some issues came up with the mom's boyfriend (at the time) and my son filed for emergency custody and was awarded sole custody of his son with the mom having supervised visitation. In December of 2024 I was awarded temporary custody of my grand-daughter ( which her father was awarded sole custody of her the same time my son was of my grandson) and we had court 3 days later and due to the mother's (same mother as my grandson) wild accusations towards my grand-daughters father (my stepson) the chancery judge sent our case to youth court. Due to the nature of the accusations cps got involved and due to my son and grandson living with me both children were placed in custody. Over a year passed with my son complying with everything that was asked and finally after getting an attorney for youth court the judge gave him and his ex-wife 50/50 till we returned to chancery.

The mother has since remarried and moved 4hrs away and even tho the youth court order states they have to meet at a specific place and time every week the mother isn't following the order and hasn't let my son see my grandson in a month

We had court on the 16th of July in chancery court and the case was continued to October 7th where at that time he was told to have an attorney present. He isnt entitled to a public defender as the ex-wife has one so he has to pay for his own. At this moment we don't have the funds to obtain an attorney again and was told by the attorney we'll need to have it paid in full by August 14th.

If you can please help a father bring his baby boy home whether you can donate or share this campaign it'll help and mean the world to a father and son and we would truly appreciate it. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.