GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help a daddy regain custody

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byStephanie Goynes

Help a daddy regain custody

My name is Stephanie and I'm raising money to help my son get an attorney to fight for custody of his son.

Let me start at the beginning my son and his ex wife divorced in August of 2024 after her infidelity which he then was awarded 50/50 of his son. In October 2024 some issues came up with the mom's boyfriend (at the time) and my son filed for emergency custody and was awarded sole custody of his son with the mom having supervised visitation. In December of 2024 I was awarded temporary custody of my grand-daughter ( which her father was awarded sole custody of her the same time my son was of my grandson) and we had court 3 days later and due to the mother's (same mother as my grandson) wild accusations towards my grand-daughters father (my stepson) the chancery judge sent our case to youth court. Due to the nature of the accusations cps got involved and due to my son and grandson living with me both children were placed in custody. Over a year passed with my son complying with everything that was asked and finally after getting an attorney for youth court the judge gave him and his ex-wife 50/50 till we returned to chancery.

The mother has since remarried and moved 4hrs away and even tho the youth court order states they have to meet at a specific place and time every week the mother isn't following the order and hasn't let my son see my grandson in a month

We had court on the 16th of July in chancery court and the case was continued to October 7th where at that time he was told to have an attorney present. He isnt entitled to a public defender as the ex-wife has one so he has to pay for his own. At this moment we don't have the funds to obtain an attorney again and was told by the attorney we'll need to have it paid in full by August 14th.

If you can please help a father bring his baby boy home whether you can donate or share this campaign it'll help and mean the world to a father and son and we would truly appreciate it. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Caring for Baby Miles
Raised: $460 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Caring for Baby Miles

"The results from Miles catheter test yesterday were not what we had hoped for. The pictures revealed that the coronary arteries don't supply the back...

Loading...

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,175 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $1,260 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $410 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Mission
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission
Raised: $565 USD
Goal: $8,000 USD
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission

This September, I will be leaving for my very first mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), and I am so excited! I have always looked up to peo...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,775 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve