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Help a Dad with Stage III Invasive Colon Cancer

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNickie OBrien

Help a Dad with Stage III Invasive Colon Cancer

Hello Friends and Family-


Nobody likes asking for help, but here I am asking for that help and prayers, and by the Grace of God a miracle.


In March, Jeff went for a routine colonoscopy, and during the procedure his Dr found a common 2mm polyp and also a questionable 23mm (3.5cm) polyp lesion and unfortunately because of its location on the right side of his ascending colon it could not be removed during the colonoscopy. 


They were able to biopsy a portion of it. And, because of the size of the polyp lesion his Dr felt it should be removed because of the size and location & gave us two options. 


One was to inject the polyp lesion with fluid and shave it down or opt for the more drastic colon resection. 


Something pushed me into talking Jeff into the more drastic option. 


I told Jeff let’s not risk this and just get it removed now. We discussed all the pros and cons, and prayed on it and made our decision.

So, we went ahead and contacted his Dr and told him we had decided to go with the colon resection.


While waiting for his surgery date we got back the biopsy results and it showed the polyp growth was benign, we both thought “Thank God, our prayers were answered!”


So, Jeff suggested we could wait and see and have the polyp lesion removed later on.


But, something kept telling me that Jeff just needed to get it removed now. So, we stuck to the planned colon resection.


On May 7th Jeff went in and had a Robotic Assisted Hemicolectomy. 


This surgery was a little over 8hrs long and they removed 2 feet of his colon, and 15 lymph nodes. 


All the tissue was sent to pathology and there they found under the polyp lesion that it actually was malignant and is Stage III Invasive Adenocarcinoma and it had also metastasized into a lymph node and also involved his blood vessels.


Now Jeff is facing treatments of IV chemo and 6 oral chemo pills daily for 3 months.


After 3 months he will be reevaluated and his treatment plan will be adjusted accordingly. 


We are on a very fixed income already because I have been on permanent disability since the complications from my own esophageal and stomach cancer surgeries.


So, the added expenses of all of Jeff’s Oncology and Dr appts, medications, co-pays, co-insurance and added expenses of covering gas for all the appointments we’re going to be going to will be almost impossible to cover. 


I worry about the financial burden weighing on Jeff, and I just want him to focus on his health and well-being. 


Jeff is an great Husband, a amazing Dad/Bonus Dad to our 6 children and a wonderful Grampie to our 6 grandkids, a great Brother/Brother-in-law and we all want him around with us as long as possible.


Any and all help, prayers, love and shares are greatly appreciated!

Please help my husband Jeff.


Thank You in advance,

Nickie


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