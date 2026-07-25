Help a Dad Get His Daughter Ready for High School

Hi, my name is Jerry and I’m a full-time single dad to an incredible daughter who’s starting high school this year.





I’m not someone who likes asking for help. I’ve always prided myself on handling things on my own and making sure my daughter has what she needs. But right now, I’m in a spot where I have to swallow my pride and reach out.





My hours at work were recently cut, and even working as much as I can, I’m falling short. Rent, utilities, and groceries come first, and that doesn’t leave much for the big back-to-school costs that hit all at once.





My daughter is excited but nervous about starting high school. I want her to walk through those doors feeling confident, not embarrassed because her clothes don’t fit or she’s missing basic supplies. She deserves to focus on classes, friends, and her future — not worry about whether Dad can cover a backpack or shoes that fit.





What donations will cover:

Clothes & shoes: She’s outgrown most of last year’s stuff, and high school dress codes add up fast. Goal: $300

School supplies: Binders, notebooks, calculator, tech fees, art supplies for her electives. Goal: $150

Backpack & lunch supplies: A sturdy backpack and reusable lunch gear. Goal: $50





Total goal: $600





If you’re able to donate, even $5 helps more than you know. If you can’t donate, sharing this means the world to us too.





I’m doing everything I can to get back on solid ground. This is just a bridge to make sure my daughter starts 9th grade with dignity and the tools she needs.





Thank you for reading, for caring, and for any help you can give. It won’t be forgotten.





With gratitude,

Jerry











