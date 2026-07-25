Help a crusty old trucker beat cancer!

Hey Ya'll!

This isn't where I expected to be this year yet here I am. In May of this year I got some nasty news. There's a stage t3a tumor in my rectum. Yes, I have cancer. Of course of all the cancers I would get cancer. The Universe has a sense of humor.

The treatment for this involves radiation, chemo and very likely surgery. The next 12 months are going to suck on a very large scale.

My sense of humor, attitude and work ethic are all solid and my plan is to push through the side effects of the treatment and work as much as possible. This may be denial on my part but my hope is I tolerate the treatment well. The reality is that I most likely will be able to work but not as much as I am accustomed to working and this is going to impact my ability to pay the bills.

So here I am. If you can help out that's great! If not, that's cool too. Times are tight these days.

These fundraising goals are set to help me pay the bills rather than pay them altogether or profit from this illness. I hate when people do that. When I'm on the other side of this mess any surplus money, if there is any, will be donated to cancer research.

Thank ya'll! Look for updates here and on my youtube channel @crustytruckerhomestead.

Love peace and chicken grease !!

Go get your colonoscopy!!!!



