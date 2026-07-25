Help Kathy Help A Creative Through His Cancer

(For truly anonymous donations, see below for "Blessings in Disguise" link).





I’m reaching out on behalf of my friend and Christian filmmaking colleague, David, and his longtime friend and associate producer, Kathy.





David is a 68-year-old independent filmmaker in central Tennessee with more than 40 years of experience in film and media. He has spent his life telling meaningful stories, encouraging others, and pouring his heart into creative work.





Now David is facing one of the hardest battles of his life.





Last September, he was diagnosed with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. His prognosis is hopeful, and he is preparing for radiation, low-dose chemotherapy, and integrative supportive care. But as anyone who has walked through cancer knows, even when there is hope, the journey is serious, exhausting, and expensive.





David is also nearing completion of a unique Christian suspense motion picture drama, produced with both 2D and 3D stereoscopic methods. This film has been a labor of love and a source of purpose for him during this season.





But this campaign is not for film production.





Standing faithfully beside him is Kathy, his longtime friend, associate producer, and right-hand helper.





Kathy is 67 years old. She has known David for 14 years and has been his closest support since he moved to Tennessee. David has no family nearby to carry this load, so Kathy has taken on the responsibility of helping him with nearly everything.





She manages his daily and monthly life needs like rent, utilities, groceries, cleaning, laundry, shopping, doctor visits, scheduling, transportation, and the many details that allow David to rest, focus on healing, and continue working on the final stages of the film whenever he is able.





But Kathy is doing all of this while living on a very limited income herself.





Over the past year, she has gone about $10,000 into debt trying to keep all the plates spinning. She is using her own limited Social Security income, nearly always depleting her resources. The financial pressure has now reached a breaking point.





Between the two of them, basic monthly expenses run about $2,400, and that does not include the added cost of high-quality nutrition, supplements, medications, fuel, doctor trips, and cancer-supportive essentials. These are not luxuries. They are part of helping David stay strong through treatment.





Doing all this with Kathy's 24-years old vehicle is challenging. It is paid off, but she knows it needs work, and even one serious repair could make it extremely difficult in meeting these tasks.





This campaign is about lifting the burden from Kathy so she can continue supporting David without collapsing under the financial and emotional strain. Kathy will see to it that every donation to this campaign will go directly toward David’s treatment needs and living expenses.





David and Kathy are people of deep faith, much like me. They have poured themselves into a Christian film project because they believe God can use story, perseverance, and creativity to touch lives.





Now they hopeful the body of Christ will come alongside them as partners.





Please prayerfully consider giving whatever you can. No gift is too small. And if you are not able to give financially, please pray. Pray for David’s complete healing. Pray for strength and peace for Kathy. Pray that God would provide every need and use this season for His glory.





Please also consider sharing this campaign with your church, small group ministries, your friends, your family, and others in the faith or creative community who may feel led to help.





About fully anonymous giving:

If you want to help with a totally anonymous, offline Angel gift, contact Blessings in Disguise, and reference Kathy Amidon: https://www.blessingsindisguise.net

Note:

(To open Blessings In Disguise website either highlight the URL for open website option or copy/paste into browser)





Thanks in advance for being part of God’s answer.





God Bless!











