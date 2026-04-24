Help a couple get housing

hello, im Quinn and my and my partner are currently homeless, the short story is that my family took advantage of us when we were at our lowest and they've pushed us too far to keep staying there. we only had 2 options, get out or die there and i know it sounds extreme but it's all we had. the long story is that after my roommate got me and my partner evicted we were taken in by my grandma and the first thing she said to us was "im a b/tch and im gonna say whatever i want and you're not allowed to react because im just old" and she would constantly berate us when we took over all the cooking, all the cleaning, and even helped out my cousin (who was on the same property just in a different residence) with all kinds of side projects like yard work and making her pool useable again. she peeped on us in the bathroom, constantly watched everything we were doing, and always critiqued every minor thing we did with a nasty comment or a mean face. me and my partner did everything we could to make her comfortable and show that we appreciated a roof over our heads, i even fully bathed the woman once because she told me that showering used up all her energy but immediately after her shower she'd always go outside to smoke a cigarette and then fo what she always did; she would lay in her bed and play on her phone while berating us for doing the same thing even WHEN i had a job. i got fired from that job because i had a medical emergency and couldn't show up for a week and then our car completely died on us. everything blew up yesterday because my aunt had bought a brand new battery, expected me to fully pay her back when all my accounts are in the negative, and had not said anything to me until she was on her way with it to install. i am grateful for her help but as i told her i wish she would have mentioned it to me, last time she was there with us she outright said she couldn't afford to help us get a battery and we would have to figure it out on our own so i had absolutely no idea i was getting signed up for this. because i asked why she didn't communicate with me about it apparently that made me ungrateful and rude and disrespectful, after already being screamed at for months about minor issues i couldn't take it anymore and screamed back and afterwards me and my partner sat in the woods away from everything because it caused me to have a panic attack and i couldn't breathe being near them. a little while later my father came and installed the battery on the car without me even being present and gave me a "choice": i could leave my partner and stay with my grandmother or i could go be homeless with my partner, so now we're completely homeless because she would rather keep her pride and victim mentality than actually try to help someone and i refuse to be treated like a servant just because she took us in.