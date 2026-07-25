Help a Christian woman continue the Lords work

Hello everyone. So I'm starting this campaign to help get

caught up on a few bills. There are some things the Lord

wants me to do and taking this stress off would be amazing

So I'm able to continue what he is calling me to do. It was put

on my heart to buy a bunch of Bibles so I did. I wasn't sure what

they were for at the time but I did it. Then it was revealed to me

what I was to do with them. I'm to start a woman's Bible study

within my community I live in. Here are a few scriptures





"And walk in the way of love,just as Christ loved us and gave

Himself up for us." Ephesians 5:2

"All these blessings will come on you and accompany you if you

obey the Lord your God." Deuteronomy 28:2

"And whatever you ask in prayer, you will recieve, if you have faith."

Matthew 21:22





If you would like to message me directly here is my email if there is other questions you may have jmiller6812@gmail.com. I thank you and pray a blessing over your life in Jesus Mighty name.







