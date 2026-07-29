Help a Christian Family Find Safety

We are a Christian family, and our journey to safety has been marked by fear, loss, and miracles of survival. We fled our village after Islamist extremists destroyed our home and threatened our lives. On the road to Germany, we survived three life‑threatening moments that could have ended our story forever, but our faith and our love for our 5‑year‑old daughter kept us moving forward.





Today, we are safe, but we have no home to rebuild our lives in. Our daughter dreams of a room where she can sleep without fear and a place where she can grow, play, and feel like a child again. We are doing everything we can to stand on our feet, but we cannot do it alone.





Your support can give us the chance to start again a stable home, a safe environment, and a future filled with hope instead of fear. Even a small contribution brings us closer to giving our daughter the life every child deserves.





Thank you for standing with us and helping us rebuild what war tried to erase.