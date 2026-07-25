HELP A CHRISTIAN BROTHER GET ON HIS FEET AGAIN

My goal is to raise $1500 to help him get back on his feet after leaving a very difficult situation at home. I have given him my old car so he can get to job interviews and rebuild his life. The car runs, but it still needs repairs and insurance before it can be driven legally and safely.





My friend did not ask me to do this. I am doing it because I know he needs help, and I believe it is my Christian duty to help those who are struggling. I will send him the link so he can monitor the account himself. Not one penny of these donations goes to me. Every dollar raised is for him and his needs.





If you are able to help, thank you. If you are not, your prayers and kind words are greatly appreciated.





One final thing: please be respectful. There will be no tolerance for rude comments, mockery, or cruelty toward someone who is already going through a hard time. If helping others is not your calling, simply move on. Kindness costs nothing, and every one of us could find ourselves in need of a helping hand someday.





Thank you so much and God bless you.