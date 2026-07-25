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Help a Child Eat, Learn, and Build a Future

Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRichard Mwesigye

Help a Child Eat, Learn, and Build a Future

When Frank was born, he lost his mother and never had the chance to know his father.


Raised by his elderly grandfather, Frank spent much of his childhood moving from village to village, helping graze cattle in exchange for food and shelter. Although he longed to go to school, survival often came first.


But Frank had a dream.


Determined to pursue an education, Frank began selling plastic bags in the local market to buy his own school supplies. When his grandfather discovered what he was doing, he was forced to leave home.


That could have been the end of his story.


Instead, Hope & Care welcomed Frank into our care, providing him with a safe place to live, meals, education, and encouragement. He flourished academically, He became one of the top students in his class, completed high school, and later graduated from our business training program.


Today, Frank runs a small poultry business and is working toward his dream of becoming an accountant.


Frank’s story is just one example of what becomes possible when a child is given hope and opportunity.


Today, Hope & Care serves more than 700 children through two schools in Uganda. Many come from families facing poverty, unemployment, family instability, and food insecurity. Without support, many are at risk of missing school, dropping out altogether, and seeing their hopes for a brighter future slip away.


Every child in our schools receives a nutritious lunch, helping them stay healthy, focused, and ready to learn. In addition, 50 of the most vulnerable children receive full-time care, including shelter, meals, education, and emotional support.


Supported by 26 dedicated teachers and staff members, we are committed to helping vulnerable children not only survive, but flourish.


Your gift helps provide children with access to education, meals, school supplies, and a safe environment where they can learn and grow. It also supports sustainable solutions including vocational skills training, and small business opportunities for those transitioning to independent living.


We believe that lasting change requires more meeting today's needs. 


Our Mission

To bring hope, healing, and transformation through faith in Christ by embracing children,

empowering families, and inspiring communities to flourish socially, economically and

spiritually with fairness, dignity, and opportunity for all. 


Your Gift Changes a Life Today

A single act of generosity can create a ripple effect that impacts children, families, and entire communities.


A gift of just $30 can help provide a child with food, access to education,skills, and hope.


Will you help write the next success story?


Donate. Sponsor. Partner. Share.

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