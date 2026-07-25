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Help a Caring CNA Fight Cancer and Avoid Eviction

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byrheba Peters

Help a Caring CNA Fight Cancer and Avoid Eviction

Rheba has spent years caring for others as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), always putting the needs of her patients first. Today, she is facing the toughest challenge of her life—a battle with stage 3 breast cancer.

Due to ongoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Rheba is unable to return to work. The treatments leave her physically exhausted and unable to perform the demanding duties required of a CNA. Without an income, she has fallen behind on her bills and is now facing eviction while trying to focus on her recovery.

The financial strain of rent, utilities, transportation to medical appointments, and everyday living expenses has become overwhelming. No one fighting cancer should have to worry about losing their home while undergoing life-saving treatment.

We are asking for your help to provide Rheba with some much-needed relief during this difficult time. Funds raised will go toward housing costs, utilities, medical-related expenses, and basic necessities while she continues her fight against cancer.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with others is equally appreciated.

Rheba has dedicated her life to caring for others. Now she needs our support. Together, we can help ease her burden, prevent eviction, and allow her to focus on healing and recovery.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and generosity. Your support gives hope during one of the most challenging times in Rheba's life. ❤️🎗️


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