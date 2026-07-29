Help a Cancer Patient Receive a Gift

Hello. My name is Shaylean. I make and donate jewelry to cancer patients of all types. I have survived Ovarian Cancer and been Cancer free since 2022. Being so thankful to have survived and after seeing how expensive the support jewelry was for the cause I decided to start a donation site. I make all the jewelry myself and ship to warriors around the USA. I use to have a home business that helped me give free shipping but not long ago I had a 2nd heart attack and am not able to do both the business as well as the donation site. I chose to keep the donation site. But now I am faced with asking for shipping from patients who are fighting for their lives and are often financially struggling. I’m in hopes that starting this will help collect shipping donations so that I can still send these out without having to charge already struggling people a shipping charge. If you can find it in your heart to help, your contribution will 100% go to each package that brings such a smile in such a difficult time in someone’s life. Each package is right about $6 to ship within the United States. I thank you for taking the time to read my post and hope you can find it in your heart to donate.