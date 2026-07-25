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Help A brother out

Goal$4,500 USD
Raised$990 USD

Fundraiser created byMatthew Gibson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Matthew Gibson

Help A brother out

Hello,

Matthew Gibson here. Giber to most of you. I find myself in need of assistance. Some of you may be aware I have arthritis and my doctors have switched my medications a couple times this past year which has played havoc on my immune system. I've had bronchitis, Strep and walking Pneumonia - the latter culminating in a trip to the emergency room after Ice Storm Fern. I've been knocked out of commission for several months and still feel lingering effects and exhaustion. I'm in between jobs and residences. I'm starting to feel better but need help catching up on bills. People have asked how they can help so I have set up this campaign.


Funds will be used in the following manner:


$1000 - medical bills

$2000 - Credit cards and past rent

$1500 - car expenses (tags, upkeep); food; medications; other living expenses as needed.


*Frank and elders at Burns CoC have already paid off my car title. If you've given to them already then know this is separate and just to get it back on the road (and thank you!)


I am currently unhoused and any extra will go towards that as well.


It’s a lot to ask and I don’t expect everything will be perfect but … I have to try something. Thank you for your consideration and God Bless!

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