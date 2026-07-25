Help a Brother in Need! Rob the "Mongoose" Hofer

Our brother Rob has been in hospital since the beginning of June with no end in sight dealing with complications of COPD. Meanwhile, life goes on and the bills don't stop rolling in. Between working full time and trying to be there for Rob, Rose his lovely and supportive wife is being run off her feet. Please consider how you can support them and ease the burden of an already very stressful situation with a contribution today. Every bit helps as they walk through this health journey together. Let's not let them walk alone!