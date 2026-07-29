Help a Barber in Bangladesh Save His Small Busines

My name is sowkat ali I am a barber from Keshabpur, Jessore, Bangladesh. I have been running a small barbershop to support my family of five.

Right now, I am facing a very difficult financial situation. My shop income has dropped significantly, and I am struggling with a loan of about 500,000 BDT. After paying shop rent and daily expenses, I am left with almost nothing, while still needing to manage weekly loan repayments.

My average remaining income is not enough to cover my family’s basic needs and debt payments. I am doing my best to keep my small business running, but I am under serious pressure.

I am a hardworking person and I want to become self-reliant again. Any support will help me reduce my debt burden and stabilize my barbershop so I can continue earning a living for my family.

Even a small donation or sharing my campaign would mean a lot to me and my family.

Thank you very much for your kindness and support.





Name: sowkat ali

Location: Keshabpur, Jessore, Bangladesh

Contact: +8801960174982

Goal: (e.g., $4500 – $5000)



