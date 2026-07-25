Help a 79 year old veteran with essentials

Judy, a 79 year old blind veteran recently experienced a life changing event. She had a severe reaction to side effects of a new medication that rendered her needed 24 hour care overnight. My husband and I have moved her into our home but it isn’t handicap accessible. We need to remodel the bathroom to a walk in shower and clear area to the toilet, remodel our spare room to accommodate her and widen the doorways to allow for wheelchair access.





Funds would go towards essential supplies like a wheelchair, portable potty chair and for home modifications to accommodate her.