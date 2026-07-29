Help a 57 yo artist leave an abusive spouse

Hi, I'm Tina a 57 year old artist trying to leave an abusive husband of 25 years.

People like to say "just leave." Well, my friends. that is not as easy as it sounds. Emotional, mental, physical and financial abuse is very hard to escape.





I spent 25 years giving up on my dreams and working for him building his business. I raised and homeschooled our son, who is now going to university on leadership/golf scholarships. He is an amazing person, not like his dad.





I have felt so empty and worthless for so long, i gave up on building my own art business, as I was repeatedly reminded that was useless.





My friends took over a restaurant in a small country club community and for the first time ever, I started bartending. I found a wonderful community of people and have enjoyed every moment of my work.





For the first time in many years I had friends and became part of the community. He wanted me to quit my job bartending and would get quit angry if spent any time with my friends, they used to be his friends but he abandoned them when he realized they loved me and would have my back.

I finally summoned the courage to tell my husband that I wanted a divorce. He suddenly began behaving like a good husband. For a while... his familiar coercive control and manipulation tactics began showing up again when I continued to assert my decision to leave him. I can't afford to move out, though, I am determined to find a way. He who shall not be named, has since destroyed the reputation of my friends and their restaurant causing me to lose my job. No one will take me in to help me because they are afraid of the trouble he will cause them. He put a tracker in my car and I cannot find it to remove it.

I am not one to ask for help, I'm usually the one helping. I need help to escape, to find a place to live and get a divorce. He is not cooperating and I don't have an attorney to protect my interests in a divorce settlement.





The money will be spent to rent a room and help me pay for my car so I can find work and get on my feet. It will help pay attorney fees for my divorce.





Any small amount will be a tremendous help. The little have left of what I managed to save is almost gone.





Your prayers are welcome and appreciated.





May all be well in your world.

Tina E. Artist at heart



