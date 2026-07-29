Help a 17yr AirForce veteran come home

Hi my name is Angela Martin, I’m a 46yr old woman who is humbly asking for the support at this time to bring my Soldier Erik W. Gilliland home, because two criminals a male and female couple has lead up to the arrest of 17yr AirForce veteran Erik W. Gilliland.

On the morning of May 5,2026 Air Force vet Erik Gilliland stood his ground as he had done 6 different times of his career when in tour. Erik Gilliland didn’t stand his ground once but twice that morning as the perps kicked in the door of our home and assault him and I . we thought it was over but clearly it was not the perps drove two houses down to there residence returning as quickly as they had left to continue the assault Eriks training and years of active combat and instincts kicked in and in stead of a fallen soldier and wife it be came a soldier with an assault with deadly weapon. The perp has no bond with charges being breaking and entering as well as Terrorizing The SOLDIER has a bond of $75000.00 secured needing only 10% for his release I am humbly asking for anything be it just sharing this to someone to get it out there . Please help me fight for him like he has fought for us. Please. Funds will go directly towards bondsman and legal fees.