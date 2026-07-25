HELP A 17 YEAROLD

hi, my name is adam im 17 years old and i need everyones help and attention to get out of the trouble im in i need to get out of the country im in and leave my family because im getting abused here because they are all muslims and im not and im being forced into stuff i dont like and i dont want to do and i have 0 money and nothing but a phone and a pc and im prolly also looking for a new family to adopt me or something im lost and pls contact me before u donate anything my socials are down i wish everyone could help me thank u socials:

tiktok: .du2h

discord: deadrumors



