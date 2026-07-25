Help a 100% Disabled Veteran Single Dad knee rep

Help a 100% Disabled Veteran Single Dad Before Knee Replacement Surgery

I'm a 100% disabled veteran and single dad trying to stay on my feet for my daughter. I had total knee replacement July 20th. The knee surgery will have me out of commission for a while, and I want to make sure I'm in the best position possible to take care of my daughter during my recovery. I need to hire someone to cut my grass for the remainder of the year. It's about $120 a month. I am Meeting of veteran to help him stop drinking and also getting peptide treatment in Las Vegas for wound healing from my total knee replacement. Getting things in order because the school that I'm going to in holistic medicine is there. I need help with getting there and getting back..