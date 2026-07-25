Hi my name is Nikki im 35 years old and recently my health has been declining significantly. I lost my mother a year ago and only have my younger siblings and my daughter (no other family) my car broke down and im unable to work right now im fighting for ssi currently. I need help with bills and school clothes for my daughter and just funds to be able to get by while I get my health under control. Anything helps and no donation is too small. May God bless everyone reading this and I pray it all works out! I’ve tried these fundraisers before with no luck but it’s kinda my last option at the the moment. Thank you all for your time