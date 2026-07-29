Help 9 Year Old Naleon Heal After accident

On March 31, 2026, my life—and my son’s life—changed forever.

My 9-year-old son, Naleon, was hit and run over while outside playing with his big sister in what should have been a normal, safe day. The impact was devastating. He was thrown approximately 50 feet.

As a result of this horrific incident, Naleon suffered severe injuries:

His femur was broken into four pieces He had to undergo emergency surgery, where rods were placed in his leg Tendons in his knee were completely severed and had to be surgically repaired His body is covered in painful road rash

This has been every parent’s worst nightmare.

Naleon is now facing a long and difficult road to recovery. He will need another major surgery within the next 6 to 12 months, along with ongoing medical care, therapy, and support just to regain basic mobility.

As his mother and sole caregiver, I have not been able to work since the accident. My focus has been entirely on being by his side—helping him through surgeries, managing his pain, and supporting him emotionally as he processes this trauma.

We are doing everything we can to stay strong, but the financial strain is becoming overwhelming.

We are asking for help with:

Medical bills and upcoming surgery expenses Rehabilitation and physical therapy Daily living expenses while I am unable to work Transportation to and from medical appointments

Any support—whether through donations, prayers, or simply sharing this page—means more than words can express.

Naleon is a strong, brave little boy. Despite everything he’s been through, he continues to fight every single day. I just want to give him the best chance to heal without the added burden of financial stress.

Thank you for standing with us during this incredibly difficult time.

With love and gratitude,

Naleon’s Mom



