GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help 8th Graders Experience Washington, D.C.

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHeather Carbone

Help 8th Graders Experience Washington, D.C.

This next school year, my son and his 8th grade class will have the incredible opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., where history comes alive beyond the pages of a textbook. For many of these students, this will be their first time visiting our nation's capital. They'll have the chance to stand where history was made, visit national monuments and museums, learn about our government, and create memories that will stay with them for a lifetime. There are a few things more rewarding than watching your child learn, grow, and experience the world beyond the classroom. Our local Christ centered private school has been talking about this Washington, D.C. trip for months. Like my son and so many of his classmates, they're very excited to experience our nation's history firsthand. As a parent, I want to do everything I can to help make that dream a reality. Yet, not just for him, but for every student whose family may be struggling with the cost of this trip. Like many families, I am doing everything I can to make this trip possible for my son. However, I also know I am not alone. There are other parents quietly wondering how they will afford the cost of this incredible opportunity for their child and/or children.


The estimated cost for the 8th grade students to participate is approximately $126,000 or about $1,700 per student. This cost will cover their airfare, charter bus transportation, lodging, meals, educational activities, admissions, and other trip-related expenses. While families are contributing and participating in fundraising efforts, the financial burden can still be overwhelming for some and difficult to manage.


With encouragement from the trip organizer, I created this fundraiser with one simple hope; that family financial hardships will not stop any student from participating in this trip.


That's why I've created this fundraiser asking for your help.


Every donation, whether it's $10, $25, $50, or any amount you feel led to give will go directly toward helping students who need the extra financial support to make this Washington, DC trip possible. No gift is too small, and every dollar brings a student one step closer to experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime educational adventure and opportunity. Your generosity will make a meaningful difference not to only my child, but to all the students.


If donating isn't possible, you can still make a huge difference by sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, coworkers, and on social media platforms. Your prayers and encouragement are also deeply appreciated as the students, their families, teachers, and chaperones prepare for this exciting journey.


Thank you for believing in the importance of education, investing in the next generation and helping make this opportunity possible. Your kindness is more than a donation, it's an investment in the lives of young people who will carry these experiences, friendships, and lessons with them for years to come. May God bless you for your kindness, generosity, and for helping to open doors of opportunity.



"Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality."

- Romans 12:13


"Those who give to the poor will lack nothing, but those who close their eyes to them receive many curses."

- Proverbs 28:27


"As Jesus looked up, he saw the rich putting their gifts into the temple treasury. He also saw a poor widow put in two very small copper coins. “Truly I tell you,” he said, “this poor widow has put in more than all the others. All these people gave their gifts out of their wealth; but she out of her poverty put in all she had to live on.”

- Luke 21:1-4


"Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you."

- Luke 6:38


"A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed."

- Proverbs 11:25


"Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you."

- Luke 6:38


"Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver."

- 2 Corinthians 9:7


"Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done."

- Proverbs 19:17

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve