Help 8th Graders Experience Washington, D.C.

This next school year, my son and his 8th grade class will have the incredible opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., where history comes alive beyond the pages of a textbook. For many of these students, this will be their first time visiting our nation's capital. They'll have the chance to stand where history was made, visit national monuments and museums, learn about our government, and create memories that will stay with them for a lifetime. There are a few things more rewarding than watching your child learn, grow, and experience the world beyond the classroom. Our local Christ centered private school has been talking about this Washington, D.C. trip for months. Like my son and so many of his classmates, they're very excited to experience our nation's history firsthand. As a parent, I want to do everything I can to help make that dream a reality. Yet, not just for him, but for every student whose family may be struggling with the cost of this trip. Like many families, I am doing everything I can to make this trip possible for my son. However, I also know I am not alone. There are other parents quietly wondering how they will afford the cost of this incredible opportunity for their child and/or children.





The estimated cost for the 8th grade students to participate is approximately $126,000 or about $1,700 per student. This cost will cover their airfare, charter bus transportation, lodging, meals, educational activities, admissions, and other trip-related expenses. While families are contributing and participating in fundraising efforts, the financial burden can still be overwhelming for some and difficult to manage.





With encouragement from the trip organizer, I created this fundraiser with one simple hope; that family financial hardships will not stop any student from participating in this trip.





That's why I've created this fundraiser asking for your help.





Every donation, whether it's $10, $25, $50, or any amount you feel led to give will go directly toward helping students who need the extra financial support to make this Washington, DC trip possible. No gift is too small, and every dollar brings a student one step closer to experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime educational adventure and opportunity. Your generosity will make a meaningful difference not to only my child, but to all the students.





If donating isn't possible, you can still make a huge difference by sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, coworkers, and on social media platforms. Your prayers and encouragement are also deeply appreciated as the students, their families, teachers, and chaperones prepare for this exciting journey.





Thank you for believing in the importance of education, investing in the next generation and helping make this opportunity possible. Your kindness is more than a donation, it's an investment in the lives of young people who will carry these experiences, friendships, and lessons with them for years to come. May God bless you for your kindness, generosity, and for helping to open doors of opportunity.









"Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality."

- Romans 12:13





"Those who give to the poor will lack nothing, but those who close their eyes to them receive many curses."

- Proverbs 28:27





"As Jesus looked up, he saw the rich putting their gifts into the temple treasury. He also saw a poor widow put in two very small copper coins. “Truly I tell you,” he said, “this poor widow has put in more than all the others. All these people gave their gifts out of their wealth; but she out of her poverty put in all she had to live on.”

- Luke 21:1-4





"Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you."

- Luke 6:38





"A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed."

- Proverbs 11:25





"Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you."

- Luke 6:38





"Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver."

- 2 Corinthians 9:7





"Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done."

- Proverbs 19:17