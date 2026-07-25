Help 83 year old veteran restore his utilitys

This fundraiser is for my dad, 3 months ago he lost his trailer to a fire , now his water has been shut off and the power is set to go off today in the new trailer that a kind person gave him to live in. He is 83 years old, he is a veteran, and he is out of money I just started back to work so I am unable to help him right now, he is in a dire situation with the heat wave and no water or power I could loose him. I have tried to get him help and have been turned down everywhere. Any small amount would be a great help I'm so worried I'm going to loose him.thank you