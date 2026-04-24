help 72 yr old mother with medical problems

Help My Mother, Diana, Regain Her Independence and Get to Her Medical Appointments





Hello everyone,

Today, I am reaching out with a humble request for help on behalf of my mother, Diana.

To me, she is the best mother in the world. As a single mother, she worked two and sometimes even three jobs to make sure my siblings and I never went without. No matter how hard things got, she always made sure there was food on the table, clothes on our backs, and love in our home. She sacrificed so much of herself to give us the life we had.





My mother has always had a heart of gold. She was the person everyone called when they needed help. Family members, friends, neighbors—it didn’t matter who you were or what problem you were facing. If she could help, she would. She never turned her back on anyone. Whether someone needed financial help, emotional support, a ride, or simply someone to listen, my mother was always there.

Now, the woman who spent her entire life helping others is the one who needs help.

Due to ongoing health issues, her legs and knees are failing, making everyday tasks increasingly difficult. One of the biggest challenges she faces is transportation. Getting to and from her medical appointments has become a struggle, and she needs a vehicle that can safely accommodate her condition and allow her to maintain some independence while continuing to receive the medical care she needs.





As her son, I do everything I can to help her. I am a single father working hard every day to provide for my children, my household, and my mother. Like many families, we are feeling the impact of rising costs for food, gas, rent, and everyday necessities. I often stretch my finances as far as they can go trying to make sure everyone is taken care of, but unfortunately, my resources are limited.





This fundraiser is being created to help raise funds toward obtaining a reliable vehicle that can meet my mother’s needs and help her get to her doctor’s appointments safely. Having dependable transportation would greatly improve her quality of life and relieve a tremendous amount of stress from our family.





If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, your kindness will make a meaningful difference. If donating isn’t possible, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

My mother spent her life lifting others up when they were struggling. Today, I am hoping our community can come together and help lift her up during one of the most difficult chapters of her life.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, your support, and your generosity. Every share, donation, and kind word means more than you know.





God bless you and your loved ones.

With sincere gratitude,

Sincerely her son Rey