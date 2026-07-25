Help 60yo Dad & Daughter Start College Together

Help 60yo Dad & Daughter cover gap for college enrollments, books, laptops and Supplies.





Hi everyone, I'm Joseph - a 60-year-old dad heading back to school this fall to finish my business degree at Cal State Fullerton. At the same time, my daughter is starting at a UC as a pre-med student. We're both first-day-of-college nervous, together.





I'm an introverted guy who's never had much of a social media presence. I've been too busy parenting, working, and making it work. Asking strangers for help feels uncomfortable, but with no other safety net, I'm stepping outside my comfort zone because this opportunity matters too much to let it slip.





Financial aid covers our tuition and her housing, but we're short about $7,617 for enrollment deposits, laptops for school, books, and getting settled without a car (mine was repossessed last year).





If you've ever had a second chance, believed in lifelong learning, or cheered for a parent and child chasing education side-by-side, I hope you'll consider helping us - even $10 or $20 makes a difference. Every donation will go straight to these school needs.





Thank you for reading this far. Sharing helps just as much as donating.





#FatherDaughterGoals

#SecondChances

#CollegeAt60

#PreMedJourney

#LifelongLearning

#CSUF #UCMerced