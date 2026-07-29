Help 6-Year-Old Rebuild Her Life After Tragedy

Help Lily Rebuild Her Life After an Unimaginable Tragedy

On what should have been an ordinary day, our family's world changed forever.

My beautiful 6-year-old niece, Lily, was involved in a devastating car accident that took the lives of both of her parents. In a matter of moments, she lost the two people she loved most in this world. As if that heartbreak wasn't enough, Lily suffered severe injuries that left her paralyzed from the chest down.

Today, Lily is facing a future filled with challenges that no child should ever have to endure.

She has already endured countless medical procedures, hospital stays, tests, and therapies. Every day brings new obstacles, appointments, and painful reminders of the tragedy that changed her life forever. Yet despite everything, Lily continues to show incredible courage, strength, and resilience.

As her aunt and now her sole caregiver, I have stepped in to provide the love, support, and stability she desperately needs. While our family is committed to helping Lily heal and thrive, the financial burden of her ongoing care is overwhelming.

We are raising funds to help provide:

Specialized wheelchairs and mobility equipment

Physical and occupational therapy

Medical appointments and treatments

Adaptive clothing and footwear

Accessibility modifications to our home

Wheelchair ramps and widened doorways

Bathroom safety equipment and accessibility features

Transportation to and from medical appointments

Educational and developmental support

Daily care supplies not covered by insurance

Future medical needs and adaptive equipment as Lily grows

Beyond the physical injuries, Lily is also navigating the unimaginable grief of losing both of her parents. She is learning how to live in a world that suddenly feels very different while carrying a loss that most adults struggle to comprehend.

Our goal is to create a safe, accessible, and loving home where Lily can heal, regain independence, and continue being the bright, courageous little girl she is.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping Lily receive the medical care, equipment, and home modifications she needs. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community would mean the world to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, prayers, support, and generosity during the most difficult chapter of our lives.

Together, we can help Lily move forward and remind her that even after unimaginable loss, she is not alone.

With gratitude,

Amber, Lily's Aunt and Caregiver