help 5- year-Old Merab Fight B-CELL Leukemia

My name is Faiqa, and I am the mother of three beautiful children. My oldest child, Merab, is only 5 years old. She is a loving big sister who adores her two little brothers, ages 3 and 2. Before cancer entered our lives, she spent every day playing with them, making them laugh, and filling our home with joy. Everything changed when Merab was diagnosed with B-Cell Leukemia. Today, instead of playing with her brothers, she spends her days in the hospital receiving treatment. She misses her brothers terribly, and they miss their big sister just as much. Seeing them separated has been heartbreaking for our family.

The hardest moments are when Merab asks for her daddy. She wants him beside her, holding her hand and comforting her through the fear and uncertainty of treatment. As parents, all we want is to be together and give her the love and support she needs during this fight. I stay with Merab during her treatment while my husband works to support our family. But balancing hospital stays, rent, utilities, food, and caring for our other two young children has become extremely difficult.

We are asking for help so that our family can focus on Merab’s care and allow her father to spend more time by her side during this difficult journey. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help our family stay strong and support our little girl as she fights leukemia. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support. Faiqa & Family