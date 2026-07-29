Help 4HEADBOIII Recover Stolen Funds From Patreon

Hi everybody! My name is 4HEADBOIII, and I'm an online artist~! I just had my Patreon account deleted without warning, taking a decent chuck of my income away from me right at the end of the month...





I make my entire living off of my art, so this is pretty devastating for me... I've contacted Patreon and asked for my account to be restored, but there's no guarantee that they'll actually do it.

So that's why I'm launching this campaign to help recover the money that Patreon stole from me!





I really really appreciate you taking the time to look at this. Any amount of money helps!

And if you cant donate, that's ok!! Thanks for taking the time to read my story.

If you could share it around with people and help spread the word, I'd really appreciate that too!





Love you all~!!!





P.S. The campaign says that "funds will be received by FNR LLC", that's just my company that I set up to handle all the business stuff! So don't worry, all the money you donate will go straight to me~!