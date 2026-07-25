Help 4-Year-Old Nikoloz Fight Neuroblastoma

My name is Yuliia, and I’m reaching out to ask for help for Nikoloz - my husband’s nephew. He is only 4 years old.





We recently received devastating news: Nikoloz has been diagnosed with High-Risk Neuroblastoma with bone marrow involvement. He has already undergone surgery, and the biopsy results confirmed that he urgently needs aggressive chemotherapy to fight this disease





Doctors at Memorial Bahçelievler Hospital in Istanbul have outlined the treatment plan: six cycles of high-dose chemotherapy. Each cycle requires about a month of inpatient care - treatment, close monitoring, and recovery. The cost of each cycle is $25,000.





This is more than our family can manage on our own, and time is limited - treatment needs to begin right away.





We’re not asking for a miracle. We’re asking for a chance - a chance for a little boy who hasn’t even had the time to grow up yet, to beat a disease that modern medicine can treat, if there’s enough time and enough support.





Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to what we need. Every share means one more person who might learn about Niko’s story and be able to help. We’re happy to provide documentation of the diagnosis and treatment plan for anyone who’d like to verify the fundraiser.





Thank you for reading this far. Thank you for any support - financial, or simply a kind word







