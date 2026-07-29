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Help 3 Year Old Rafay Get Urgent Kidney Operation

Goal€8,416 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byFarhood Nishat

Fundraiser funds will be received by Harood Nishat

Help 3 Year Old Rafay Get Urgent Kidney Operation

My name is Farhood Nishat and I am raising funds for 3 year old Rafay, a brave little boy from Rawalpindi, Pakistan, who urgently needs major kidney repair surgery (Renorrhaphy) after suffering a serious accident.


Rafay’s life changed in an instant after a traumatic fall that caused severe internal injuries. He was rushed to Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi where doctors diagnosed serious kidney trauma and internal bleeding.


Since the accident, Rafay has been suffering from blood in his urine (hematuria) due to injury related bleeding and blood clots affecting his kidney. Doctors have informed the family that he requires urgent kidney repair surgery (renorrhaphy) to stop the internal damage and give him a chance to recover.


Rafay is only 3 years old.


Instead of playing, laughing, and enjoying childhood, he is fighting pain, fear and a life threatening medical condition.


His family is in heartbreaking financial hardship.


His father works as a motorbike rider providing pick and drop services, earning only enough for day to day survival. His mother works as a domestic helper in other people’s homes, cleaning and doing household work just to help feed the family.


They live in a single rented room, struggling to meet even the most basic needs.


Now with their little son needing major surgery, they are completely helpless.


The funds raised will be used for:


  1. Emergency kidney repair surgery (renorrhaphy)
  2. Hospital admission and surgical expenses
  3. Emergency medicines and injections
  4. Blood tests, scans, and diagnostic investigations
  5. Post operative treatment and recovery care
  6. Follow up consultations
  7. Transportation and urgent medical support


Medical documents and hospital records are available for verification.


No parent should have to watch their child suffer because they cannot afford treatment.


Please help give Rafay a chance to heal, recover, and live.


Every donation no matter how small can help save his life.


If you cannot donate, please share this fundraiser with others.


Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support.


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