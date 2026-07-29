Help 2 displaced women secure Legal Representation

We are two women who fled Gaza in search of safety & stability after our lives were upended by conflict & loss. Leaving our home behind meant leaving our community, our possessions, & the future we once imagined for our families.





Today, along with our children we are facing the possibility of deportation & struggling to navigate a complex legal system. We urgently need qualified legal representation to help us pursue every available option to remain in a safe environment & rebuild our lives to ensure the safety of our children & their future.

We are doing our best to support ourselves, care for our daily needs, & move forward despite the many challenges we have faced. The legal fees required for immigration attorneys, court filings, & related expenses are far beyond what we can afford on our own.

Every contribution will go toward:

• Immigration attorney fees

• Court and filing costs

• Document preparation and translation services

• Basic living expenses while our case is being reviewed.





With gratitude,

Fatima and Yasmin



