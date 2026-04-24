Help 12-Year-Old Zarah Defeat kidney cancer

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Hearts,We are reaching out to you today with heavy hearts but unwavering hope. Our beloved 12-year-old daughter, Zarah Hussein, has recently been diagnosed with a Wilms tumor, a form of pediatric kidney cancer.Zarah is a bright, vibrant, and loving young girl who should be enjoying her childhood, school, and friends. Instead, our family has suddenly been thrust into a challenging medical battle. To give Zarah the absolute best chance at a full recovery, she must immediately undergo an intensive treatment plan that includes specialized surgery, chemotherapy, and ongoing pediatric oncological care.While we are doing everything in our power to support her emotionally and physically, the financial burden of cancer treatment is overwhelming. The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward:Out-of-pocket medical bills and specialized pediatric surgical expenses.Chemotherapy medications and post-operative clinical care.Travel, lodging, and logistical costs for hospital visits.Daily living expenses to allow her parents to be at her bedside during treatments.A Note for Faith-Based and Community Donors:For those in our community wishing to support, please note that all funds raised here are strictly managed and fully Zakat-eligible (Sadaqah is also deeply appreciated). Every dollar contributed will be directly used to alleviate the critical medical debt and health expenses of a child in need.No donation is too small. If you are unable to donate financially, we humbly ask that you keep Zarah in your thoughts and prayers, and share this page with your network.Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your immense generosity, compassion, and support during the most difficult time of our lives.With gratitude and hope,The Hussein Family