Help 12-Year-Old Alper Fight Kidney Failure

My name is Alper, and I am a 12-year-old boy living in Turkey. Recently, I was diagnosed with kidney failure, a condition that has changed my life and the lives of my family.

What should be a time filled with school, friends, and dreams for the future has instead become a daily struggle with medical treatments, hospital visits, and uncertainty. My doctors have told us that I urgently need surgery to give me the best chance of improving my health and living a normal childhood.

Unfortunately, the cost of the surgery and related medical care is approximately $20,000 USD, far beyond what my family can afford on our own.

Why We Need Your Help

The funds raised through this campaign will help cover:

Surgery costs Hospital and medical expenses Required medications Post-surgery recovery care

Every donation will go directly toward helping Alper receive the medical treatment he needs.

Why This Surgery Matters

Kidney failure is a serious condition that affects every aspect of daily life. Without proper treatment, it can lead to severe health complications and limit a child's ability to grow, learn, and enjoy life.

This surgery represents hope—hope for better health, greater independence, and a brighter future.

How You Can Help

Any amount makes a difference.

$100 helps support medical expenses. $250 helps cover medications and recovery needs. $500 or more brings us closer to the surgery goal. If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign with friends, family, and your community is incredibly valuable.

A Message From Our Family

We are deeply grateful for every donation, share, and word of encouragement. Your kindness gives us strength during one of the most difficult times in our lives.

With your support, we hope to give Alper the chance to recover, return to school, spend time with friends, and look forward to a healthy future.

Thank you for standing with Alper and our family.



