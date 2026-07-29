Help us repair or get a new stove

Recently, my household experienced an unexpected setback when the power company replaced our power meter. Unfortunately, this change sent a power surge to our stove, leaving it unusable and displaying error code err003. We rely on our stove every day to prepare meals, and not having it has forced us to eat out more often, which is much more expensive and difficult to manage on our already tight budget.





The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward replacing our stove. After looking into repairs, we found that the cost to fix the stove is nearly the same as buying a new one. Having a working stove again will help us return to our normal routines, cook healthy meals at home, and ease the financial strain caused by this unexpected event.





I’d like to thank anyone and everyone for donating to help us in this time when everyone in this economy is financially stressed already. Any donations will help to meet the goal of getting our household back as it was. Your support means so much to us, and we are truly grateful for any help you can provide.