Help save Wookie's Teeth!

Our adorable dog, Wookie, has a number of cracked and/or rotten teeth. The vet says it will only get worse if we let it go.

I looked it up and I found this:





Untreated rotten teeth can allow bacteria to enter your dog's bloodstream. This condition, known as bacteremia, can cause the bacteria to travel to vital organs, leading to serious and potentially life-threatening infections in the heart, kidneys, and liver.





We anticipate that he has many good years left in him, so we'd like to treat him now! The treatment is general anesthesia so they can pull out the bad teeth and also deal with any rotten gums. I got three estimates from three different veterinarians and have chosen the best and most reasonably priced one, in Fremont. I have Wookie's surgery scheduled for July 29.





The doctor says that as long as we brush his remaining teeth vigilantly, moving forward, he should be good.





The doctor won't know how many teeth need to be pulled until Wookie is under general anesthesia and they do in x-ray. Because of this there is an estimate that ranges up to $4000. The hope is that the cost will be slightly less!





If you're able to contribute towards the procedure, any amount would be great! Thanks!