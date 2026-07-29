Hello needed for a kind souls

My brother, John, has given his life to helping others as nurse for almost 20 years. He’s given all that he could to help others in times of need and now finds himself in need.





While riding his motorcycle home from work one evening, a vehicle pulled out and hit him. It did catastrophic damage to his body. He’s lost the use of his legs. He’s wheelchair bound and is very limited on his ability to move around and care for himself. The person that hit him had basic insurance and it did little to offset the massive cost of the medical bills. Now he finds himself with no job and no way to support himself other than what family and small disability can cover.

We are a proud, God fearing family and it’s hard to ask people for help, but, at this point we find ourselves desperate. If anyone can donate to his cause it wouldn’t mean so much to us.





Please donate if you can. He desperately needs help so he can get care that may help him be able to stand someday.





Thank you and God bless



