Hello, ​My name is Muayad, and I am writing to yo

Hello,

My name is Muayad, and I am writing to you from Gaza. Every day here is a struggle for basic survival, and my family is facing unimaginable hardships.

We have lost almost everything, and I am launching this fundraiser as a desperate cry for help to keep my family safe and alive. The funds raised will be used immediately to secure our most urgent needs:

Food and Clean Water: To protect my family from starvation and malnutrition.

A Secure Tent: To provide us with a basic shelter and a small sense of safety after losing our home.

Clothing and Essentials: To replace what we lost and maintain our dignity in these harsh conditions.

Your generosity can be the difference between despair and hope for us. Even the smallest donation can provide a meal, a warm piece of clothing, or a safer shelter for my family. If you cannot donate, please share our story with your friends and community.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, prayers, and support.