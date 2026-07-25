Hello my name is Michael Sherlock . W/cancer

Hello my name is Michael Sherlock , I'm 54 yrs .old and was diagnosed with cancer in January 2026. I have leukemiamia. I'm about halfway done with my therapy. Bills are piling up and funds are getting low.

To make matters worse after 5 1/2 my wor let me go on June11th . Along with that my short term ended and I got denied for long term with no reason. If we can reach our goal of 300,000,00 the remainder will go to other Cancer patients

Thank you and God bless ..