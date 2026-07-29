Hello. I'm trying to find our village

Hello, my son and I within almost 3 years have traveled across the country from Macon Georgia to Salem so that my son who is 8 years old would have the best of the best medical team and specialists. Doernbecher's children's hospital is the absolute top notch for my sons condition,

Posterior urethral valves, had right kidney removed at just 2 years old, his remaining left kidney is at 4b stage for chronic kidney disease so about 28% function, every 6 weeks we drive to Doernbecher's children's hospital to get my son, Kody's subrapubic catheter changed out due to increased infection and his body can't handle a uti like a normal person due to his lack of immune system.

Our vehicle is a Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 3.7l, and the air conditioning is not working and no matter which setting I have the temperature or where the hot air comes out at, we get blasted with hot air the whole time. For Kody's sake with all of his medical issues along with his high blood pressure and my recent diagnosis of RYR1 gene mutation that causes, "Stress Induced Malignant Hyperthermia"

Which unfortunately is a very rare disease that will kill me if I get too hot, stressed, physical activity is restricted as well.

It's also 50% hereditary so I treat Kody as if he has it until I know he doesn't. Don't mistake the disease as the anesthesia sensitive one, although I really wish it was because I'd only have to worry about crisis that happens during surgery. My Jeep is our only transportation and with my disease and Kodys medical issues, without working air conditioning driving to Doernbecher's or even to the ER, can potentially throw me into a Malignant Hyperthermia crisis which is 99% fatal.

My son also would be in a medical emergency situation due to his chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure etc.

I'm asking for big time help in getting our vehicle safe again. Which means we need to get our air working again and oil change. I'm not entirely too concerned about the dash noise which is like a fast clicking sound that goes away if i mess with the temperature settings.

This is an actual emergency on our part to be able to safely go to his appointments and hour away and be able to sight see in a comfortable safe vehicle. Because of Kody's lack of immune system we really can't do much outside in public spaces or playgrounds etc. We only go out for appointments mainly. We collect social security once a month and that alone doesn't do much and certainly no wiggle room to save anything up for emergencies.

Making thos happen for us, means we can comfortably go to all of Kody's appointments while also driving for possible trials i can go to and try with my diagnosis.

I am very appreciative to every single person who reads this even if you cannot donate, reading and sharing our story would change our entire lives. Thank you so much in advance ☺️