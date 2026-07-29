Hello fulfill final wishes and get Flora home

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our dear friend, Flora King, who peacefully passed away on May 17 at 12:45 a.m. after a courageous battle with cancer.





Flora leaves behind her loving husband, Randy King, her partner of 16 beautiful years of marriage, which began together in Colorado. Their love, dedication, and unwavering support for one another was something all of us admired.





Flora and Randy were deeply rooted in the motorcycle communities of Kansas City and Grainfield, Kansas, where they spent countless years giving back and raising money for children’s charities. Their generosity, compassion, and commitment to helping others touched countless lives and made a lasting impact on our community.





Flora was more than a beloved wife — she was a treasured friend, a kind soul, and a light to everyone fortunate enough to know her. Her strength, warmth, and giving spirit will never be forgotten.





During this difficult time, we ask our motorcycle family, friends, and community to come together in support of Randy, just as Flora and Randy have always come together for others.





In honor of Flora’s memory and the charitable work she held so close to her heart, we invite donations and support to help with funeral costs.





Please keep Randy and the King family in your thoughts and prayers as we celebrate Flora’s life and the incredible legacy she leaves behind.





Forever loved. Forever remembered. Ride free, Flora.