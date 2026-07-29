Hello everyone,

My name is Raja Bashir Ahmed. I am from Pakistan. I am going through a very difficult time in my life. I have a debt that I need to repay, but I currently do not have a job or a stable income.

I am 24 years old and trying my best to find work and rebuild my life. I am not asking for luxury — I only need help to reduce this burden and get a chance to stand on my own feet again.

Any amount of support, even a small donation, would mean a lot to me and my family. Your kindness can help me get out of this difficult situation.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support and prayers.