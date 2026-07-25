GRACIE AND FAMILY NEED OUR HELP❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️









IF YOU COULD PLEASE HELP US AND HELP US GET GRACIE SAFE WE WOULD GREATLY APPRECIATE IT ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️









GRACIE NEEDS OUR HELP WE’VE KNOWN HER FOR 40 YEARS and she was married before and got divorced because he was abusing her verbally he’s to smart to put hands on her but in 2008 she met someone avd they are in a common law marriage avd we found out 2 months ago he had full control over her social security retirement and so we called out of state non common law they said she needs to relocate to a non common aw state and relocate and to get a new bank account to open so she can separate sge is also in remission from having cancer it’s been almost 1 1/2 so that’s good but she needs to be alone with her kids and heal she has an autistic 24 years old and 19 year old who just lost her job of almost 5 years so the common law husband has access avd control of her money and all he’s doing is buying pot avd getting high