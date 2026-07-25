Hello bring axel ashes home

On July 6th I came home to find our year old dog Axel collapsed. I called the emergency vet who said bring him in asap. When loading him into the car he took his last breath in my arms. I still drove to the vet because I wasn't bringing out beloved pet inside for my daughter's to see. I need 410 by 7/9 possibly 7/10 for the cremation. It's important for us because we lost his dad 5 years ago and is like to keep the "together".