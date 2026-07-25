Help a disabled mother keep her daughter s

I'm looking for financial help for legal fee's. My daughter's father stole my 7 year olds innocence. He thinks he deserves visitation with her alone to continue the abuse. I am disabled and on a very limited income and cannot afford the legal fees. I can't even speak to a lawyer without paying a fee. I've been handling the court dates on my own but our last court date is at the end of July and it's looking like he will get what he wants. He was law enforcement in the city in which we reside and his mother was a district attorney for over 20 years. So the odds are roughly stacked against me. I need help from a lawyer quickly to postpone my case and keep my daughter safe. I've been praying for a miracle and just today 7/3, I heard about this site on a christian channel on YouTube. So hope this is God speaking to me to make this move. I believe my daughter and what she said to me, so my job now is to advocate for her voice, safety and life. She loves Jesus. We both were just baptized on father's day and now live for the Lord. Please help me keep her safe and out of harms way and please help her with your prayers. She is My Faith. Thank you and may God bless you.