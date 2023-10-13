Helen Grus Legal Defense Fund

In July 2022, Detective Helen Grus was charged under the Police Services Act with ‘Discreditable Conduct’ for allegedly conducting an ‘unauthorized’ investigation into Sudden Unexpected Deaths in Infants when she sought to know the COVID-19 vaccination status of a mother in January 2022. The Ottawa Police Service are asking for Helen’s dismissal or demotion as the penalty for her allegedly ‘unlawful’ conduct.

Helen has been a police officer with the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) for over 20 years, dedicated to serving Ottawa and surrounding community with exemplary service. Although the Ottawa Police Association (OPA) dues are mandatory for all officers and civilians of the OPS, Helen has been denied legal funding by the OPA. The OPA has a duty to provide "fair representation" to all its members.

As per the police officer's oath, Helen has a duty to serve and protect, hence with or without OPA's support, she has resolved to challenge the Discreditable Conduct charge before the police tribunal. Helen has already accrued over $80,000 in legal fees which she has paid out of her own pocket and depending on the length of her trial, those fees could exceed $150,000.

We need to come together and bulwark around Helen in her fight for the truth and justice.

If the OPA reverses its decision and covers Helen's legal costs, she will refund the donations or give the individual donors an option to redirect their donations to a charitable organization.

If you are not comfortable with GSG, e-transfers can be made directly to Helen at Helen_Grus_Legal@proton.me (auto-deposit enabled)

All funds will be transferred directly to Helen.