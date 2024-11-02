Shelter for Families in Western NC

There is an urgent need for durable shelter for the families displaced by the flooding and mudslides in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina! Many of these people have been living in camping tents and under make-shift tarp shelters for a month now. Winter is knocking on the door and some of the higher elevations in these areas have already seen flurries and below freezing temperatures. Volunteers on the ground are reporting that suitable shelter and cold weather clothing are the highest priority. These volunteers are greatly concerned about depression and suicide since these people have nothing. Most of them do not have family that they can stay with because those people were affected by the storm also. Power has been restored to many areas, but there is nothing to connect power to.

The portable building industry was given an all-call for help to donate buildings for shelters, in hopes of having 200-250 for housing. We have committed to sending 3 buildings from our area. Several other states have already raised money and donated sheds. Those buildings were sent down and volunteers are wiring, insulating, and finishing the interior on-site. We want to send buildings that are ready to go straight to site, finished out, turn-key! Help us to expedite covering this need by donating money towards the cost of the sheds and the cost of finishing them out.

Our manufacturer, Cedar Lane Buildings, is working with us to send these sheds out at just the COST OF MATERIALS!

Timber Ridge Sheds is handling the logistics and is committed to purchasing and donating all the necessary materials for installing electric in the buildings.

Lynchburg Transport Inc has committed to covering all costs associated with transporting these buildings to and from the locations were they will be finished out and ultimately will handle transportation to NC were they will be handed off to other Shed Haulers to take to site and setup.

We need your help to cover the cost of the sheds, insulation, and interior finishing.