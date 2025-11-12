Help pay Adrianne's + Jordans hospital bills etc.

Todd and Adrianne Bentley are blessed to have their 7th baby come into their lives on June 1st, his daddy's birthday! He was born about 2 months early. So Adrianne had to stay at the U of U hospital for 6 weeks to give Jordan time to stay in her uterus to grow and develop and become stronger.





Jordan has been in the Primary Children's hospital for 2 months and has had a few complications! He is a very sweet and easy going baby!





He will have to have a heart operation in probably a month. He has 2 holes in his heart.





The bills are skyrocketing, so they will need help with paying the bills. Donate what you can and we will appreciate the financial help so much! Thank you in advance!